Same-sex skaters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dancing On Ice is making UK TV history with a same-sex pair competing
H from Steps is one half of a historic couple. He's teamed up with professional skater Matt Evers to become the first same-sex duo to take part in a dance competition on British TV.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
22 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-50829873/dancing-on-ice-is-making-uk-tv-history-with-a-same-sex-pair-competingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window