Nicky Henson in Fawlty Towers
Video

Nicky Henson: What happened when the actor appeared in Fawlty Towers

Actor Nicky Henson, who has died at the age of 74, appeared in TV shows including EastEnders and Downton Abbey.

Take a look at Henson's appearance in Fawlty Towers when his character incurred the wrath of John Cleese's Basil Fawlty.

  • 16 Dec 2019