Little Women stars' real life sisterhood
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Little Women: Cast talk friendship and the Golden Globes

The cast of Little Women and its director make jokes about the sisterhood they play and their real life bond.

Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Greta Gerwig speak to the Today programme's Martha Kearney about the film and the number of female Golden Globe nominees.

  • 17 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Making costumes fit for Little Women