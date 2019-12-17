Little Women stars' real life sisterhood

Media player
Little Women: Cast talk friendship and the Golden Globes
The cast of Little Women and its director make jokes about the sisterhood they play and their real life bond.
Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Greta Gerwig speak to the Today programme's Martha Kearney about the film and the number of female Golden Globe nominees.
17 Dec 2019
