Stormzy's primary school teacher phones in

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'He was a pixie' - Stormzy's teacher calls to speak to him on Radio 2
Rap star Stormzy had a blast from the past when his old primary school teacher phoned in to BBC Radio 2 while he was on air, spilling the beans about what he was like as a child.
Emma Cook - formerly Miss Wheeler from Kensington Avenue school in Croydon - called Zoe Ball's breakfast show on Monday and said he was "a great writer" as a child.
But she did recall one parents' evening when she tried to persuade him not to write "da" instead of "the", telling him: "You're not going to be able to write like that in real life."
-
16 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-50811047/he-was-a-pixie-stormzy-s-teacher-calls-to-speak-to-him-on-radio-2Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window