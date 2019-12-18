The pianist who learnt to play on a paper piano
Video

Andrew Garrido taught himself piano on a paper keyboard

Lacking the money to buy a piano, 11-year-old Andrew Garrido created his own paper piano to practise on. It got him through his first five grades with distinction.

Now aged 21, the pianist and musician is in his third year at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama and has played venues across Europe.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

