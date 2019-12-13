Media player
Making art from rubbish
Andriy Pilat makes art from discarded plastic rubbish in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi.
Using his art to highlight how problematic plastic waste is, Andriy is also making a living off it, with successful exhibitions.
He showed the BBC how he makes his art, and the effect it's had on his life.
13 Dec 2019
