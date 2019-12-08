Morpurgo's Christmas (fire) cracker

Video

Sir Michael Morpurgo is not one to rest on his laurels.

The 76-year-old has been entertaining young readers since the 70s with his work. He currently has 130 books to his name, with several, like the smash hit War Horse, being adapted for stage and then screen.

The latest small-screen adaptation of a Morpurgo tale will air on Boxing Day on BBC1. As always, Sir Michael will introduce the story.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

Additional camera: Lorna Acquah