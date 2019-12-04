Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Matt Baker fights tears in One Show exit speech
Matt Baker has announced he is leaving The One Show after nine years.
Baker, 41, who will step down in spring, fought back tears as he made the announcement on Wednesday's episode of the BBC One show.
He added that he was looking forward to being able to put his kids to bed.
04 Dec 2019
