Lorraine Kelly: 'I'm saying things out loud that used to be in my head'
Lorraine Kelly has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about why she challenged Jennifer Arcuri live on air.
Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, she said: “It was the way she was simpering at the camera. Simpering is a thing that drives me nuts!”
Listen to the full interview with Lorraine Kelly on BBC Sounds.
04 Dec 2019
