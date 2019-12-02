Media player
Margate's multilingual art club for kids
Two very different communities have settled in what is one of Britain’s most deprived neighbourhoods. How do you build bridges?
The answer in Cliftonville in Margate has been to create an art school that links the town’s booming artistic community with the children of eastern European and Roma families. The BBC's David Sillito visited them.
02 Dec 2019
