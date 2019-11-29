Media player
Inside Malaysia's straight edge punk scene
Khai Aziz, lead singer of Second Combat, says convincing people of his no-drink and no-drugs lifestyle was challenging at first.
As well as spreading his message through his music, he also runs a number of youth organisations that promote drug-free living.
Produced by Olive Faure, Chris Clayton and Elaine Chong. Filmed by Rupert Shean.
29 Nov 2019
