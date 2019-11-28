Vue CEO: 'Teenagers were carrying machetes'

Media player
Vue CEO Tim Richards on Blue Story cinema ban
Tim Richards, CEO of Vue Cinemas, has spoken to the BBC about the cinema's decision to ban the film Blue Story from all of its cinemas.
It comes after the film's director, Rapman, questioned whether there were "hidden reasons" for the ban.
In a statement, Vue said it hoped to show the film from this weekend with "additional security arrangements".
28 Nov 2019
