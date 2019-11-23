Fighting sexism in beatboxing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beatboxing champion Grace Savage on fighting sexism

Grace Savage has won four UK beatboxing titles, but says she still encounters sexism from parts of the community.

With the UK Beatboxing Championships taking place this weekend, Grace spoke to BBC News about how she, and other women like her, feel they have to work harder than men to prove how good they are.

  • 23 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Singing, beatboxing policeman wins hearts