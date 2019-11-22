Media player
Dear Evan Hansen: The musical tackling hard topics
Dear Evan Hansen has won six Tony awards in 2017 and is now coming to London's West End.
The production covers a number of topics from teen suicide to relationships. We spoke to the writers and composers about what it was like creating this story.
22 Nov 2019
