Dear Evan Hansen
Dear Evan Hansen: The musical tackling hard topics

Dear Evan Hansen has won six Tony awards in 2017 and is now coming to London's West End.

The production covers a number of topics from teen suicide to relationships. We spoke to the writers and composers about what it was like creating this story.

  • 22 Nov 2019