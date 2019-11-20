The musical about teen suicide

Media player
Dear Evan Hansen: Musical about teen suicide comes to West End
The creators of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen reveal why they decided to make a musical centred around teen suicide.
The show won six Tony awards in its debut year in New York and is now opening in London's West End.
The team behind it, Benj Pasek, Steven Levenson and Justin Paul spoke to BBC News about how they combined unlikely storylines to create a hit show.
20 Nov 2019
