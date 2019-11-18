Strictly judge Shirley Ballas opens up about online abuse
Shirley Ballas has told BBC Breakfast she has received more online bullying this year than any other.

Most of the abuse comes from younger fans who get disgruntled if she sends their favourite dancer home on Strictly Come Dancing, she said.

The BBC One show's head judge added that she was concerned about what else those viewers were doing online and offline.

