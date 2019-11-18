Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas opens up about online abuse
Shirley Ballas has told BBC Breakfast she has received more online bullying this year than any other.
Most of the abuse comes from younger fans who get disgruntled if she sends their favourite dancer home on Strictly Come Dancing, she said.
The BBC One show's head judge added that she was concerned about what else those viewers were doing online and offline.
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-50464448/strictly-judge-shirley-ballas-opens-up-about-online-abuseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window