Cynthia Erivo on her role as Harriet Tubman
Video

Cynthia Erivo on playing abolitionist Harriet Tubman

A biographical portrait of the 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who engaged in courageous acts to free enslaved people, opens in cinemas this month.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 14 Nov 2019
