Rylan Clark-Neal on his biggest challenge

Rylan Clark-Neal is reliving his X Factor days as he takes on a singing marathon
Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal is taking on his biggest challenge to date. A 24-hour kar-RY-oke challenge to raise money for Children in Need.
The challenge follows a 24-hour danceathon done by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman for Comic Relief last year.
BBC News caught up with him to find out what he's most nervous about.
12 Nov 2019
