Rylan Clark-Neal on his biggest challenge
Rylan Clark-Neal is reliving his X Factor days as he takes on a singing marathon

Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal is taking on his biggest challenge to date. A 24-hour kar-RY-oke challenge to raise money for Children in Need.

The challenge follows a 24-hour danceathon done by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman for Comic Relief last year.

BBC News caught up with him to find out what he's most nervous about.

  • 12 Nov 2019
