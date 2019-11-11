Ken Loach on his film Sorry We Missed You

Video

The gig economy "is certainly exploitative and a product of the free market system", the film director Ken Loach has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

His new film, Sorry We Missed You, focuses on a family fighting an uphill struggle against debt since the 2008 financial crash, reliant on work in the gig economy.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 November 2019 on the BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).