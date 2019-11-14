Media player
Leonardo da Vinci goes 'immersive' at London's National Gallery
London's National Gallery is running a digital show of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, The Virgin of the Rocks.
The show is an "immersive" exhibition that allows visitors to walk through multi-sensory rooms and explore different aspects of the painting.
This exhibition is a commemoration of the 500th anniversary of da Vinci's death.
14 Nov 2019
