'Immersive' Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci goes 'immersive' at London's National Gallery

London's National Gallery is running a digital show of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, The Virgin of the Rocks.

The show is an "immersive" exhibition that allows visitors to walk through multi-sensory rooms and explore different aspects of the painting.

This exhibition is a commemoration of the 500th anniversary of da Vinci's death.

  • 14 Nov 2019
