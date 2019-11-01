Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disney's Bob Iger defends Marvel and discusses his biggest deals
-
01 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-50269563/disney-s-bob-iger-defends-marvel-and-discusses-his-biggest-dealsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window