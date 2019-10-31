Media player
Felicity Jones on her role in The Aeronauts
British actress Felicity Jones is reunited with actor Eddie Redmayne in The Aeronauts - a film set in the 19th Century where Jones plays the pilot of a hot air balloon.
Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
31 Oct 2019
