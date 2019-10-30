Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tyson Fury: 'Song with Robbie will be Christmas hit'
Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he’s 'taking over' the music world with a little help from Robbie Williams.
The pair are planning to release a duet for Christmas 2019.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-50238291/tyson-fury-song-with-robbie-will-be-christmas-hitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window