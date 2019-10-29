Mirren and McKellen on loving liars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star in The Good Liar
Stars of The Good Liar attended the world premiere at the BFI in London.
Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen are starring in a film together for the first time.
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-50216866/helen-mirren-and-ian-mckellen-star-in-the-good-liarRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window