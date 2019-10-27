Sinéad Burke: Clothes are my armour

Video

Sinéad Burke grew up in Ireland with three average height sisters, envious of the fashionable clothes they wore.

Fast forward to 2019, and she has appeared on the cover of Vogue, and owns a bespoke wardrobe including items from Burberry, Gucci and Prada.

The writer and disability advocate talks to BBC 100 Women about her mission to make fashion - and the world - more inclusive.

