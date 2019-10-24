Frankie: Huppert on playing terminally ill actress
French actress Isabelle Huppert stars in the new film, Frankie, in which she plays an actress with a terminal illness.

The movie focuses on relationships between her and members of her extended family who have gathered for a reunion in a Portuguese village.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 24 Oct 2019