Richard Bacon: 'There are probably times I should have gone to rehab'

Richard Bacon: ‘I think I am an addict’
Richard Bacon has opened up to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Hooked podcast about his relationship with alcohol.

In the new episode, the broadcaster described the "chaos and difficulty and uncertainty" which drinking had caused in his life.

However, he said he hadn't actually stopped drinking.

  • 23 Oct 2019