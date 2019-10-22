Why Ken Loach doesn’t use Hollywood stars in his films
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why Ken Loach doesn’t use Hollywood stars

Ken Loach’s latest film, Sorry We Missed You, looks at the impact of zero-hours contacts on family life.

The spotlight is on a young family in Newcastle struggling to balance the needs of their children whilst trying to earn money so they can survive.

The main characters are played by relatively unknown actors, something Loach told BBC News, is essential to the authenticity of his films.

  • 22 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Ken Loach thanks Scotland at Cannes