Author John Le Carré on politics and his new spy novel
Renowned British spy author John Le Carré says he is "depressed" and "ashamed" of the state of Britain and "alarmed" at the rise of nationalism in the world.
His new novel is set in a politically turbulent London in 2018 which reflects his thoughts and feelings on the current political situation.
Le Carré is known for writing spy novels including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Night Manager.
He was speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today programme's James Naughtie about his 25th novel Agent Running in the Field.
14 Oct 2019
