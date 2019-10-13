Martin Scorsese: 'Hollywood didn't want us'

Video

Martin Scorsese is one of the most acclaimed and influential directors of all time - with a roll-call of films including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Raging Bull and The Wolf of Wall Street.

His latest is The Irishman, an epic tale of organised crime in post-war US, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The Oscar-winning director spoke to the BBC's Arts editor, Will Gompertz, ahead of the film’s release.

