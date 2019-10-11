Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Keira Knightley: 'I'm all for peaceful protest'
Actress Keira Knightley talks to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin about politics, motherhood and her role as the GCHQ whistleblower, Katharine Gun, in her latest film, Official Secrets.
-
11 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-50012498/keira-knightley-i-m-all-for-peaceful-protestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window