'Difficult being a young girl these days'
Dove Cameron: 'Difficult being a young girl these days'

Dove Cameron, who stars in the latest Disney's Descendants film, describes the difficulty of balancing her own personality with people's desire for her to be a role model.

Ms Cameron, who plays 'Mal' the daughter of Maleficent, has become a household name through the Disney shows she has starred in, earning her millions of fans.

Starring most of the original cast, the third instalment sees the main characters return to their birthplace.

Dove Cameron was speaking to the BBC's Sophie van Brugen.

  • 12 Oct 2019
