What if Shakespeare's Juliet survived?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What if Shakespeare's Juliet survived?

The classic tale of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, has been given a twist in a new musical.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Nov 2019