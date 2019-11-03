Media player
What if Shakespeare's Juliet survived?
The classic tale of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, has been given a twist in a new musical.
& Juliet mixes things up and imagines life after Romeo, and sets Juliet on the road to self-discovery.
BBC News met Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage and Cassidy Janson during rehearsals.
Filmed by Sophie van Brugen.
Produced and edited by Claudia Redmond.
03 Nov 2019
