First transgender opera singer on London stage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lucia Lucas: Making history at the ENO

Lucia Lucas has entered into the history books by becoming the first transgender singer to perform with the English National Opera in London.

She will play Public Opinion in Orpheus in the Underworld, playing a male role suited to her baritone voice.

  • 05 Oct 2019
Go to next video: My dad came out as transgender when I was 10