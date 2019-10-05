First transgender opera singer on London stage

Media player
Lucia Lucas: Making history at the ENO
Lucia Lucas has entered into the history books by becoming the first transgender singer to perform with the English National Opera in London.
She will play Public Opinion in Orpheus in the Underworld, playing a male role suited to her baritone voice.
05 Oct 2019
