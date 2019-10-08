'I cannot take my work to Africa'
Choreographer Dada Masilo: 'It's too dangerous to take work on tour in Africa'

Dada Masilo is the South African choreographer putting a twist on ballet's classics. But the political themes she weaves into her work means it is too dangerous for her troupe to tour parts of Africa.

