'I cannot take my work to Africa'

Choreographer Dada Masilo: 'It's too dangerous to take work on tour in Africa'
Dada Masilo is the South African choreographer putting a twist on ballet's classics. But the political themes she weaves into her work means it is too dangerous for her troupe to tour parts of Africa.
08 Oct 2019
