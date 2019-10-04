Jameela Jamil: Celebrities selling toxic products

Video

The British actress, activist and model Jameela Jamil has spoken of her concern about the sale of some diet products and that celebrities just have "carte blanche to sell whatever they want, however they want to young impressionable people".

She told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "There's no regulations, there are no legal implications to what they are doing. They are selling toxic products that often are laxatives, not declaring that they are laxatives."

The actress has been campaigning about the negative effects of dietary advertising on young people and helped bring about a clamp down by Instagram on diet and cosmetic surgery posts.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only).