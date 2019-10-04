Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emma Thompson is just one of the celebs to contribute to Scarlett Curtis' new book
What Scarlett Curtis has learnt from the likes of Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke in curating her new book on mental health.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
04 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-49927516/emma-thompson-is-just-one-of-the-celebs-to-contribute-to-scarlett-curtis-new-bookRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window