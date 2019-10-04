Robert De Niro on his role in The Irishman

Video

One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year - the gangster drama The Irishman - has finally arrived.

The movie, which stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, makes use of de-aging technology so the actors can play their characters in different time periods decades apart during the film.

The Irishman has been winning extremely positive reviews.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

