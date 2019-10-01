Tate Modern fountain shows history of slavery

Video

The Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern art gallery in London has been the temporary home to exhibits, large and small, since its opening in 2000.

Installations have ranged from a giant sun to more than a hundred-million porcelain sunflower seeds.

Now it's the turn of American artist Kara Walker, known for her exploration of slavery and racism through paper silhouettes and sculptures.

Her 13-metre-high piece, "Fons Americana" "explores the interconnected histories of Africa, America and Europe... using water as a key theme".

BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz went along to take a look at the exhibition, which is open until April 2020.