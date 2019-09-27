'This ruling legitimises racist opinions'

Video

An open letter calling on the BBC to overturn its decision to uphold a complaint against Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has been signed by more than 40 presenters, actors, and broadcasters.

Sir Lenny Henry, Adrian Lester, and Gina Yashere are among those who have put their names to the letter.

It objects to the BBC ruling about remarks Munchetty made about US President Donald Trump in July.

Writer Afua Hirsch, who helped organise the letter, told presenter Chloe Tilley: "The ruling legitimises racist opinion."

The BBC's editorial standards boss David Jordan has said there was "a lot of misunderstanding".