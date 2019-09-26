Naughty Boy: Music's helping us cope with dementia

Video

Producer Naughty Boy is best known for working with some of the world’s biggest music artists.

Last week his mum received a diagnosis for dementia after having a stroke in 2017.

As part of BBC Music Day, he spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire programme for the first time about its impact and how music is helping the family cope.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.