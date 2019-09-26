Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Naughty Boy: Music's helping us cope with dementia
Producer Naughty Boy is best known for working with some of the world’s biggest music artists.
Last week his mum received a diagnosis for dementia after having a stroke in 2017.
As part of BBC Music Day, he spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire programme for the first time about its impact and how music is helping the family cope.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
26 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-49829665/naughty-boy-music-s-helping-us-cope-with-dementiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window