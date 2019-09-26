Adam Driver on his role in The Report
Adam Driver on his role in the 9/11 movie The Report

The Report is based on the investigation into the CIA’s use of enhanced interrogation techniques in the wake of the September 11th attacks.

It stars Adam Driver as the Senate aide conducting the investigation. These are good times for the actor who’s also getting acclaim for his role in the much praised divorce drama Marriage Story.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

