Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins at Emmys
Fleabag star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the prizes for best leading comedy actress, best comedy series and best comedy writing at the Emmys.

While accepting the award for best comedy writing, she joked about why she wrote the series in the first place.

The show's director, Harry Bradbeer, won the prize for best director for a comedy series.

  • 23 Sep 2019
