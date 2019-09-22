Batman fans celebrate superhero's 80th birthday
Batman fans celebrate 80th birthday of DC Comics superhero

Batman fans around the world have marked the 80th birthday of the "Caped Crusader".

Many dressed up as the DC Comics superhero for the occasion and took part in activities such as fun runs.

The first Batman comic book was published in 1939 in New York.

