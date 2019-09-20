'I want to invite my Mum on stage'
Mercury Prize winner shares applause with Mum

Rapper Dave has won the Mercury Prize for his debut album, Psychodrama.

A reflection on his upbringing in London, it has been described as "the boldest and best British rap album in a generation".

