Director Anthony Chen on the movie Wet Season
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Director Anthony Chen on the movie Wet Season

Wet Season is a new film from award winning Singaporean director Anthony Chen which details a forbidden relationship between a teacher and student.

The director thinks his film is a more accurate representation of Singapore than Crazy Rich Asians also set in the city state.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 19 Sep 2019
Go to next video: TIFF 2019: Tom Hanks on role as Mister Rogers