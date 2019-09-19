Media player
Director Anthony Chen on the movie Wet Season
Wet Season is a new film from award winning Singaporean director Anthony Chen which details a forbidden relationship between a teacher and student.
The director thinks his film is a more accurate representation of Singapore than Crazy Rich Asians also set in the city state.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
