‘We’re watching how Rembrandt paints’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why a museum wants to find out how Rembrandt painted
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum has begun a restoration project for one of Rembrandt's most famous paintings, The Night Watch.
The museum is using technology to make a forensic examination of how the Dutch artist created the painting.
The BBC Travel Show's Ade Adepitan finds out more.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.
-
27 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-49742985/why-a-museum-wants-to-find-out-how-rembrandt-paintedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window