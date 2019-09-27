‘We’re watching how Rembrandt paints’
Why a museum wants to find out how Rembrandt painted

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum has begun a restoration project for one of Rembrandt's most famous paintings, The Night Watch.

The museum is using technology to make a forensic examination of how the Dutch artist created the painting.

The BBC Travel Show's Ade Adepitan finds out more.

