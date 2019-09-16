'I've been called a Nazi and white supremacist'

Video

TV presenter Rachel Riley has said her mental health has improved since she changed her response to trolls on social media.

The Countdown star is one of several celebrities who have pledged not to publicise the social media abuse they receive online following a new report from the Centre for Countering Digital Hate.

Speaking on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show, she said she has blocked around 1,500 people on Twitter, adding: "I've changed my settings, and my mental health is a lot better and my baby's a lot happier."

The pregnant TV host also explained the effect of trolling on her baby, saying: "I had a stressful weekend on social media and my baby went quiet for a couple of days.

And that made me realise however mentally strong I am, there's a reaction, a fight or flight. There's adrenaline and hormones that go through your body."