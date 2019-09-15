Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Proms 2019: Jamie Barton sings Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton sings Somewhere over the Rainbow from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz during her appearance at Last Night of the Proms 2019.
With the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sakari Oramo.
-
15 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-49708550/proms-2019-jamie-barton-sings-somewhere-over-the-rainbowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window