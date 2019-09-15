Jamie Barton sings Somewhere over the Rainbow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Proms 2019: Jamie Barton sings Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton sings Somewhere over the Rainbow from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz during her appearance at Last Night of the Proms 2019.

With the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sakari Oramo.

  • 15 Sep 2019